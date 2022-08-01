OFFICIAL: Real Madrid sell Borja Mayoral to Getafe

Real Madrid have announced that they’ve reached an agreement with Getafe for the transfer of Spanish attacker Borja Mayoral, who leaves Real Madrid. Mayoral spent the last few years in and out of Madrid’s squad and showed some promise during his loan deal in Roma, but ultimately Los Blancos decided to part ways with the Spanish forward.

Real Madrid C. F. and Getafe C. F. have reached an agreement over the transfer of the Borja Mayoral.

Borja Mayoral arrived at our youth academy in 2007 and has since been a part of Real Madrid, winning 1 Champions League, 1 Club World Cup, 1 European Super Cup and 1 Spanish Super Cup.

Our club would like to thank him for his hard work and dedication during his time at Real Madrid.

Real Madrid wish him and his family the very best in this new chapter of his life.

Source: Realmadrid.com

Reports from the Spanish press indicate that Getafe will pay €10 million for the striker, which is a decent fee for Madrid considering that Mayoral was not going to play a big role next season.

Mayoral could’ve been a solid replacement for Karim Benzema, but it’s clear that coach Carlo Ancelotti will use Eden Hazard as a false nine whenever the French star needs some rest, which makes Mayoral and also Mariano Diaz expendable.