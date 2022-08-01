Bale’s teammate at LAFC: “He just wants to speak Spanish with us.. Sometimes we speak to him in English and he answers us in Spanish”

In an interview with Spanish media outlet AS, LAFC midfielder Ilie Sánchez, who is the only Spaniard in the team, spoke about new arrival Gareth Bale, one of Real Madrid’s former players, about what the Welshman has brought to their locker room.

“He has been a confidence boost,” Ilie told AS. “That a footballer of his enormous level has decided to come highlight our project. I admit it, when you see that he is now your partner, that makes us push a little harder to compete and to try to win. And everything we have seen and felt with him is pure commitment. He wants to help us win titles.”

Ilie also spoke about the Welshman’s presence in the locker room and his insistence on speaking Spanish.

“Gareth speaks to me in Spanish,” Ilie explaind. “I am the only Spaniard, but there are a lot of South American and Central Americans in the squad. And he just wants to speak Spanish with us. In fact, sometimes we speak to him in English and he answers us in Spanish! (laughs). He is involved. The other day he went through the welcoming rite at the stadium cheering the fans on with the megaphone. We also did it to Chiellini. He looks happy.”