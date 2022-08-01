Miguel Gutierrez to be sold to Girona under City Football Group—report

Miguel Gutierrez is expected to complete a permanent transfer to newly promoted, Girona FC, according to a report from MARCA .

Girona FC is one of the clubs under the umbrella of City Football Group (the owners of Manchester City ). Despite City Football Group’s investment, Real Madrid will maintain a buy-back clause and will also maintain 50% of the player’s rights. Real Madrid hope the player follows a similar path to Dani Carvajal. The goal is for Miguel to develop away from the Bernabeu with first-team minutes in La Liga and then return a more polished defender.

Girona FC predominantly played a 4-3-2-1 and a 5-3-2 last season, both formations in which Miguel could excel. They lost Jairo Izquierdo, the former starting left back, after he returned to parent club - FC Cartegena. David Juanca, Girona’s other left back, also left this summer after his contract expired. The expectation would be for Miguel Gutierrez to immediately slot into the starting XI and play significant and important minutes for the La Liga side.