Daily Thread: 10 August 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Juninho!

Gameday!!! The wait is over.

Here we go. The first trophy of the season up for grabs in the form of the European Supercup. Our opponent this evening is none other than the horde that laid siege to the Spotify. Carlo with his bag of tricks is all set to go with a surprise lineup of KCM+ Fede. Frankfurt will not see that coming. The team at Managing Madrid has a preview of the game. Give it a read.

The lads are at the team hotel! #SuperCup pic.twitter.com/vmYikpVI4q — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) August 9, 2022

Could Ceballos stay and Reinier play with Castilla this season?

| Ancelotti and his staff are delighted with Dani Ceballos. They're happy to have him. @EduAguirre7 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 10, 2022

For Reinier it might actually be better than going on loan and sitting on the bench.

| Reinier is now training with the Castilla under Raul. @Santos_Relevo — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 9, 2022

Our sextuple dreams are in jeopardy.

Ivatar right now.