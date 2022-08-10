 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread: 10 August 2022

Wednesday Edition of the Daily Merengue

Real Madrid CF Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Super Cup Final 2022 Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Gameday!!! The wait is over.

Here we go. The first trophy of the season up for grabs in the form of the European Supercup. Our opponent this evening is none other than the horde that laid siege to the Spotify. Carlo with his bag of tricks is all set to go with a surprise lineup of KCM+ Fede. Frankfurt will not see that coming. The team at Managing Madrid has a preview of the game. Give it a read.

Could Ceballos stay and Reinier play with Castilla this season?

For Reinier it might actually be better than going on loan and sitting on the bench.

Our sextuple dreams are in jeopardy.

Ivatar right now.

