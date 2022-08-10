 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Respect for the Champions; a debate on the Frenkie situation

Kiyan and Diego discuss both sides of the Frenkie situation, and how good Real Madrid will be next season

By Kiyan Sobhani
On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Old (fake) Jose Mourinho quotes
  • Transfer hysteria exhaustion
  • Robert Lewandowski’s dance
  • A massive debate on the Frenkie de Jong situation
  • Thoughts on El Chiringuito
  • Carlo Ancelotti and Finnish football
  • Xavi Hernandez’s quote about Barcelona being in the best team in the world
  • Are Real Madrid better next season?
  • Real’s unsung hero next season
  • Best La Liga transfer season outside the big-three
  • Nico to Valencia
  • Guedes to Wolves
  • And more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

