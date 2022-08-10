Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Respect for the Champions; a debate on the Frenkie situation

AUDIO:
On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Old (fake) Jose Mourinho quotes
- Transfer hysteria exhaustion
- Robert Lewandowski’s dance
- A massive debate on the Frenkie de Jong situation
- Thoughts on El Chiringuito
- Carlo Ancelotti and Finnish football
- Xavi Hernandez’s quote about Barcelona being in the best team in the world
- Are Real Madrid better next season?
- Real’s unsung hero next season
- Best La Liga transfer season outside the big-three
- Nico to Valencia
- Guedes to Wolves
- And more.
