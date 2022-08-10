Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Respect for the Champions; a debate on the Frenkie situation

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

Old (fake) Jose Mourinho quotes

Transfer hysteria exhaustion

Robert Lewandowski’s dance

A massive debate on the Frenkie de Jong situation

Thoughts on El Chiringuito

Carlo Ancelotti and Finnish football

Xavi Hernandez’s quote about Barcelona being in the best team in the world

Are Real Madrid better next season?

Real’s unsung hero next season

Best La Liga transfer season outside the big-three

Nico to Valencia

Guedes to Wolves

And more.

