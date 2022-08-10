Managing Madrid Podcast: The dire financial state of La Liga

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:

The tough financial situation La Liga is in right now

Isco and Sevilla

Betis’s conundrum

The difference in La Liga between now and 20 years ago

Mariano Diaz and Dani Ceballos

Preventing the ‘NBA’ of football

The widening gap between Real Madrid and La Liga, and also: La Liga and EPL

The new EA Sports deal

And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Hosts this week:

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)