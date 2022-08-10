 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Managing Madrid Podcast: The dire financial state of La Liga

Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss some staggering numbers and a widening financial gap in football

By Kiyan Sobhani and Matt_Wiltse
Jose Manuel Franco - Desayunos Deportivos Europa Press Photo by Oscar J. Barroso / AFP7 via Getty Images

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:

  • The tough financial situation La Liga is in right now
  • Isco and Sevilla
  • Betis’s conundrum
  • The difference in La Liga between now and 20 years ago
  • Mariano Diaz and Dani Ceballos
  • Preventing the ‘NBA’ of football
  • The widening gap between Real Madrid and La Liga, and also: La Liga and EPL
  • The new EA Sports deal
  • And more.

Hosts this week:

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

