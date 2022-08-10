 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt, 2022 UEFA European Supercup Final: Predicted lineups

The new signings will wait for a chance on the bench.

By Lucas Navarrete
Real Madrid CF Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Super Cup Final 2022 Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

The first title of the 2022-2023 season is up for the grabs, with Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt facing off in Helsinki for the 2022 UEFA European Supercup Final. There won’t be any surprises in Real Madrid’s starting XI as coach Carlo Ancelotti announced during his pre-match press conference that he will deploy the same starting lineup he used in the Champions League Final against Liverpool.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius, Benzema.

Eintracht Frankfurt predicted XI: Trapp, Toure, Tuta, Ndicka, Knauff, Lenz, Sow, Rode, Gotze, Lindstrom, Borre.

Rudiger, Tchouameni, Camavinga, Rodrygo or Hazard are projected to be relevant players this season but they will have to wait for their opportunity on the bench. Ancelotti could use some of them tonight during the game, especially if Madrid manage to take care of business and earn a comfortable lead early in the game.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM SUPERCUP FINAL

Date: 08/10/2022

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Helsinki, Finland.

Available TV: TUDN (USA), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, TUDN.com (USA), Fubo.TV (USA).

