Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt 2022 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch European Supercup online

Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt will battle for the 2022 UEFA European Supercup title tonight at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium in Finland. This will be Madrid’s first official match of the season, but Eintracht’s third, meaning that the German side will likely have better conditioning for this game.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti announced during his media appearances that he will deploy the same starting lineup he used in the past Champions League Final against Liverpool, with Alaba and Militao as center-backs, Mendy on the left side of the defensive line and Fede Valverde on the right wing. New signings Aurelien Tchouameni and Antonio Rudiger will have to wait for their opportunity to start, and the same can be said about Rodrygo and Camavinga.

All things considered, Real Madrid should be the heavy favorites to win the game and conquer the title, something which would give the team a solid confidence boost ahead of La Liga’s opener against Almeria next Sunday.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM SUPERCUP FINAL

Date: 08/10/2022

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Helsinki, Finland.

Available TV: TUDN (USA), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, TUDN.com (USA), Fubo.TV (USA).

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.