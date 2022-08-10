Guti: “I think that Modric or Pedri are the two players most similar to me”

Former Real Madrid player Guti has just signed a new deal with DAZN to be a La Liga analyst. The Spaniard provided his first insights for the network by speaking about both Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and more:

How are Real Madrid compared to last year?

“I still see them as good as last year. It’s true that they have strengthened a little. Maybe they lack a striker, as they also lacked last year. Benzema’s loss for Real Madrid would be fundamental and not having a a killer, a powerful ‘9’, limits they a lot in the functions of being able to score a goal.”

How about the rest of La Liga?

“We saw a decaffeinated Barça last year and I think they are going to give La Liga much more respect. Anything that reinforces great teams, and teams that are important in Spain like Barcelona, ​​I think this League will be better.”

Which players now are most similar to Guti?

“I think that last pass has been lost a bit, but I think that Modric or Pedri are the two players most similar to me.”

Should Atletico Madrid sign Cristiano Ronaldo?

“Yes, why not. I think that in the end everyone looks for their own path and looks for the best for themselves and for their families.

“If in this case he decides to go to Atlético de Madrid, why not? It’s a great team, he’s a great striker. Atlético de Madrid need a good striker and why not? I think it would be a good pairing.

“It would be strange, because Madrid loves him very much, because he is a very loved player. I think that the Real Madrid fans wouldn’t mind. I think that everything Cristiano had to give to Real Madrid, he already gave. Let him feel happy being able to play in a great team like Atlético de Madrid and in a Spanish league, which I think he wants, well why not?”