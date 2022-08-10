Morientes on Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt: “I think Madrid are far superior, but in one game anything can happen”

Former Real Madrid and Spanish National Team striker Fernando Morientes was on Radio Marca this morning to speak about tonight’s UEFA Super Cup match-up between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt. In the interview, he also spoke about the new La Liga rivalry — Karim Benzema vs Robert Lewandowski — Real Madrid’s new signings (Aurelien Tchouameni, Antonio Rudiger), and more.

On tonight’s game

“Although the Germans are more rounded, they have fissures. They have just lost to Bayern Munich and I think Real Madrid is far superior, but in one game anything can happen . The Super Cup is not reached at the best physical moment, but to start winning is an incentive for the season”.

On Real Madrid’s new signings

“Tchouameni and Rudiger are two reinforcements... I think the club has given the team two little tweaks to try to keep winning”.

Should Real Madrid sign a striker?

“There are forwards, although it is true that Jovic has left. The feeling I get is that with any absence with Benzema, they are going to bet on a false 9 like Hazard, Asensio or Rodrygo and a change of system. The problem of going to the market now is what you bring in to replace Benzema will have to be a youngster who assumes that role or a veteran”.

On Lewandowski vs Benzema

“They are probably the two best strikers out there right now. They are different in their way of playing. The records that Benzema has given Real Madrid, I would not change for Lewandowski. And Lewandowski is going to give Barcelona a lot of production, but for me, Benzema there is no other player like him.”