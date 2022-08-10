Mayoral: “I wanted to do the preseason then make a decision”

Former Real Madrid striker Borja Mayoral, who just signed for Getafe this summer on a permanent move, spoke to Radio Marca about this decision to leave Real, and more.

“Stability is what I’ve been looking for in recent years and Getafe gives it to me with a 5-year contract that will help me a lot,” Mayoral told Marca. “It’s hard to spend a short time in many places. I’m very happy and calm to do what I do. I like it and want to show the player I can be”.

Mayoral wanted to wait until pre-season was over before making a decision. He also says Real Madrid have good back-up options for Karim Benzema.

“There were a couple of conversations with Real Madrid,” the Spaniard said. “I wanted to do the preseason and then make a decision. It’s true that Benzema is at a great level and that he hasn’t caught a cold in recent years, but we know the ability of Hazard or Asensio to play in attack and there is also Mariano”.