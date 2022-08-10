 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

PSA: Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt post-game podcast will be live on Zoom

Kiyan and Om will host a live podcast tonight after the game. Details here

Real Madrid CF Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Super Cup Final 2022 Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Regardless of what happens in Helsinki on Wednesday night, you’ll want to be surrounded by Madridistas as we analyze Real Madrid’s first official game of the season: A showdown with Eintracht Frankfurt in Finland in the UEFA Super Cup Final. So, as is always the case with these European nights, we’ve scheduled a podcast live on Zoom at 6pm EST. And if you can’t make it, don’t worry, you can still download the audio after so long as you’re a Patron.

We know that many of you have wanted to attend our in-person podcasts, and for whatever reason, haven’t been able to yet. We’ve set up these Zoom podcasts to lift the barrier. Once you get inside our Patreon page, you’ll get access to the Zoom link, and therein you’ll find a virtual room full of Real Madrid fans, a chat box where you can interact with everyone, and you can also join the Managing Madrid podcast hosts face-to-face for live Q&A sessions at the end.

The direct link to the Zoom podcast can be found here.

We’ll see you on the inside. If you sign up for an annual membership, you get one month free: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.

