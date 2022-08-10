Iker Bravo has chosen Real Madrid — report

This morning, Bayer Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro told Radio Marca that Real Madrid target Iker Bravo wants to return to Spain.

“The player wants to return to Spain, but I think he is wrong and that the best thing for him would be to stay in Leverkusen and train every day with the first team and play with the U19,” Carro said. “We will sell him to the one who gives us the best conditions.”

Multiple reports in Spain have reported this week that the showdown comes down to Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, and that winner will be combination of: 1) Preference for Iker Bravo; 2) Whichever club compensates Leverkusen the most. The percentage Leverkusen would receive in a future sale also matters.

Today, Relevo reported that the player himself has chosen Real Madrid.

“Iker Bravo has chosen: he wants to play for Real Madrid, conversations already ongoing with Bayer Leverkusen,” Sergio Santos of Relevo stated today. “He will join RM Castilla and will also play the UEFA Youth League.”

It does seem like Bravo is paving the way to Real Madrid, and certainly with the departure of Juanmi Latas this summer, Castilla could use the talented Spanish striker.