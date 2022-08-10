Santamaria: “There was no party the night of the 7-3 European Cup win over Frankfurt”

Real Madrid legend Jose Santamaria reflected on the night Real Madrid won its fifth consecutive European Cup against Frankfurt in 1960 in an interview with AS.

Santamaria said that there was no celebration following the 7-3 victory that night in Glasgow. Rather, then-Real Madrid president Santiago Bernabeu pushed for his players to be in the best condition possible for the trophy presentation in Madrid.

“When we got to the hotel we thought of saying to Bernabéu: “President, we will have to go for a walk to celebrate it”. His response was blunt: “No one leaves here. Tomorrow we have to get to Madrid fresh to be with the fans with the best face possible. You have to give everything for them.”

“Don Santiago had already rented six or seven convertible cars to pick us up at Barajas airport the next day, from there we made the triumphal journey and arrived at the Madrid City Hall to offer the European Cup to the city of Madrid. Bernabéu was rigid. The parties were only held in our houses, between us.”

“Note that it was a Spain that had been punished by the Civil War, there were still people who suffered misery and hunger, and Bernabéu did not want to show an image of euphoria and party when “in our Spain there are people in need”. That’s what Bernabéu told us that night in Glasgow. He was an amazing man.”

Santamaria, 93, played for almost ten seasons with the club and is just one of two former Madrid players still alive from that 1960 final. The veteran says he still gets to experience the Bernabeu matchday experience with his family and was able to attend the Champions League matches against PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City.

“I’m already 93 years old, but my family is with me and with an assistant for company I can see my Madrid at the stadium. The club always saves room for me. They behave very well.”

Santamaria talked about the philosophy of the club that existed when he played well and has continued to exist throughout the current competitive mindset of the team. He says that every player who puts on the white shirt is obligated to learn the illustrious history of the club.

“Everyone who signs for Madrid is obliged to know the history of Madrid, to have it explained to them. This makes it easier to achieve what the boys have achieved this year. Madrid cannot lose because they always play to win. The day that gets lost you have to go home and not go out for a month.”

“This club has been able to understand what our philosophy of life is. Here no one gives up until the end. The rivals have suffered it in their flesh. The fans have been infected by this madness and that is why they are so proud to be from Madrid.”