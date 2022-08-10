 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt, 2022 UEFA European Supercup Final

Time for some real football.

By Lucas Navarrete
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Real Madrid CF Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Super Cup Final 2022 Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Eintracht Frankfurt in the 2022 UEFA European Supercup Final.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius, Benzema.

Eintracht Frankfurt starting XI (TBC): Trapp, Toure, Tuta, Ndicka, Knauff, Lenz, Sow, Rode, Gotze, Lindstrom, Borre.

As expected, Carlo Ancelotti has deployed the same lineup he used last May, when Real Madrid won their 14th Champions League title against Liverpool. Los Blancos are the heavy favorites to come out on top, so it’s likely that new signings Aurelien Tchouameni and Antonio Rudiger come off the bench late in the second half to make their debut for the club.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM SUPERCUP FINAL

Date: 08/10/2022

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Helsinki, Finland.

Available TV: TUDN (USA), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, TUDN.com (USA), Fubo.TV (USA).

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid