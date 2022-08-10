CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt, 2022 UEFA European Supercup Final

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Eintracht Frankfurt in the 2022 UEFA European Supercup Final.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius, Benzema.

Eintracht Frankfurt starting XI (TBC): Trapp, Toure, Tuta, Ndicka, Knauff, Lenz, Sow, Rode, Gotze, Lindstrom, Borre.

As expected, Carlo Ancelotti has deployed the same lineup he used last May, when Real Madrid won their 14th Champions League title against Liverpool. Los Blancos are the heavy favorites to come out on top, so it’s likely that new signings Aurelien Tchouameni and Antonio Rudiger come off the bench late in the second half to make their debut for the club.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM SUPERCUP FINAL

Date: 08/10/2022

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Helsinki, Finland.

Available TV: TUDN (USA), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, TUDN.com (USA), Fubo.TV (USA).

