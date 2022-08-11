Ancelotti: “This UEFA Super Cup match was more difficult than we expected”

It was a winning start to 2022/23 for Real Madrid, as they defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0, meaning that Karim Benzema could lift the UEFA Super Cup as his first trophy as club captain. Afterwards, Carlo Ancelotti addressed the media and discussed the contest, stating: “We have a serious and motivated team that is determined to keep winning. This was a more difficult game than expected, especially in the first half when we struggled to play the ball between the lines. After Alaba’s goal, we controlled it quite well. We’re doing well. It’s very positive that we’ve kept clean sheets in all three finals we’ve played since I’ve returned as coach.”

Ancelotti on Casemiro’s performance

Casemiro won the MVP of the UEFA Super Cup and the coach was asked if the Brazilian feels especially motivated because of the arrival of Aurélien Tchouaméni. To that, Ancelotti said: “I haven’t asked him if he was annoyed by Tchouaméni’s arrival. He is the same as always and won the MVP because he was the best player. He managed their counter attacks well. Tchouaméni is going to learn a lot from him.”

Ancelotti on the mood in the dressing room

Discussing the atmosphere in the dressing room right now, Ancelotti said: “It’s a pleasure to work with these players. They’re so healthy. It’s such a good dressing room. I can’t do it alone, as I need help with physical preparation, medical preparation, tactical preparation. I like to designate.”

Ancelotti on rotations

During the press conference, the coach was asked if he’d consider rotating more this season than last year. To that, he simply replied: “This year, yes. We’re going to rotate a bit more.”

Ancelotti on the set piece goal

Asked about the opening goal and the plan for set pieces, Ancelotti said of Alaba’s goal that: “We aimed to hit their far post as we felt they had weakness there. Casemiro was there and was able to put it back.”