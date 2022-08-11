Managing Madrid Podcast: Post-game: Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt (UEFA Super Cup 2022)

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Om Arvind discuss:

The opening 25 minutes of the game

The performance of Toni Kroos

Fede Valverde’s ball-carrying

Luka Modric, an off-game

Some of the offensive sequences in the first half

Why it’s so special watching Karim Benzema now

Eder Militao’s performance

Competition and depth

How do Rudiger, Tchouameni and Camavinga fit into the team this season?

Om’s take on Benzema’s back-up

Benzema being asked about his back up

Carlo Ancelotti and Florentino Perez’s post-game quotes

Vinicius Jr’s performance

Ferland Mendy’s lack of connection with Vinicius

How can he improve offensively?

Dani Ceballos’s best position

Would Memphis Depay fit at Real Madrid?

Should Fede go back to CM?

What does the next decade at the club look like from a branding perspective?

And more.

Hosts this week:

Om Arvind (@OmVAsports)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)