Daily Thread: 11 August 2022

Thursday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Valyrian steel
Real Madrid CF v Eintracht Frankfurt - UEFA Super Cup Final 2022 Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Juninho!

That winning habit. European Super Cup trophy in the bag.

Real Madrid did what Real Madrid always does in finals. Win!!! Goals from Alaba and Benzema was all it took against a Frankfurt side that looked worse as the game progressed. It’s great to keep that winning culture going in the run up to the start of La Liga. Casemiro was named the MOTM. The game was covered extensively on the immediate reaction, player ratings and three stats articles as well as the Managing Madrid podcast.

Some post game stats. What a year!!!

How much did it cost to buy the Bermuda Triangle?

65Million!!!

