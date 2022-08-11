Daily Thread: 11 August 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

That winning habit. European Super Cup trophy in the bag.

Real Madrid did what Real Madrid always does in finals. Win!!! Goals from Alaba and Benzema was all it took against a Frankfurt side that looked worse as the game progressed. It’s great to keep that winning culture going in the run up to the start of La Liga. Casemiro was named the MOTM. The game was covered extensively on the immediate reaction, player ratings and three stats articles as well as the Managing Madrid podcast.

Some post game stats. What a year!!!

4 Trophies in 2022. pic.twitter.com/awvxbGeRR6 — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) August 10, 2022

Karim Benzema scores his 324th goal for Real Madrid and is now ahead of Raul as the 2nd best goalscorer in the history of Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/Ie3LqAMdoP — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) August 10, 2022

Florentino Pérez achieves his 30th title as president of Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/TycX0b5rTH — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 10, 2022

Toni Kroos has equalled Paolo Maldini’s record of 5 UEFA Super cup wins, the most in history.



Legend of the sport. #rmalive pic.twitter.com/DQ68EX3Vvo — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) August 11, 2022

THE 99TH TROPHY IN REAL MADRID HISTORY. pic.twitter.com/gfsSncFpzM — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 10, 2022

