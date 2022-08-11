Drawing Board: Ancelotti, the record man

Welcome to our drawing board, where our resident cartoonist, Finn, will sling out some dope and exclusive art for you — usually on the back of a big moment that’s captured our attention in the Real Madrid world. Here’s Finn’s latest drawing, and if you ever want to look back at Finn’s previous (and amazing) work, just check out our Drawing Board page.

Real Madrid won yet another trophy last night in Helsinki, defeating Eintracht Frankfurt 2 - 0 to lift the UEFA Super Cup. In the process, Carlo Ancelotti continues to rack up trophies.

Earlier this year, after Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1 - 0 in the Champions League Final, Carlo Ancelotti won his fourth European title as a manager, which saw him overtake Zinedine Zidane. Ancelotti, in turn, became the most successful manager in Champions League history, and proclaimed himself the ‘record man’

“I am the record man,” Ancelotti said after Real Madrid beat Liverpool in May. “Champions League I have the luck. To come here last year and have a fantastic season.”

Here is Finn’s take on our loveable ‘record man’: