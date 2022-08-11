Real Madrid reach agreement with Bayer Leverkusen to sign Iker Bravo — report

It has been a mini saga, lingering over the past week or two, but it looks like Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, and Iker Bravo himself are all coming to an agreement which will see the teenage Spanish striker be a Real Madrid player soon.

A report in Marca today states that Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen have reached an agreement for Bravo’s transfer. As a reminder, there wasn’t much a barrier beyond that, as Bravo wanted to play for Real Madrid over Atletico Madrid (the other club in hot pursuit). The last stumbling block was to appease Leverkusen with a deal that would be financially beneficial for them.

Marca’s report states that the deal with be a one-season loan with an option to buy. The idea is that Bravo will work hard to impress for Castilla this season to work his way into a permanent deal with the club.

The deal isn’t official yet, but should be finalized by the end of the week.