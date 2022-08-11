Managing Madrid Podcast: La Liga odds, under-the-radar Real Madrid, and rotations

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

What changes will we see vs Almeria?

What is a normal work day for Lucas? How does he communicate with the club?

What it’s like being a journalist with news around the clock to deal with

Breaking news content

Top vegan food

Any news on a documentary about Real Madrid’s 14th Champions League title?

The Barcelona PR machine

Why are Real Madrid and Barcelona even for La Liga odds?

Antonio Rudiger or Eder Militao for right back in an emergency situation?

What happens to Alvaro Odriozola?

Do we prefer watching games alone or with people?

Is Fede Valverde just a permanent RW now?

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)