Camavinga changes his mind, will wear number 12 for Real Madrid

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has changed his mind and will not wear number 16 for Real Madrid. The midfielder has chosen number 12 instead, according to Real Madrid’s official website. Camavinga had decided to switch from 25 to 16, but ultimately picked 12.

It’s important to mention that Camavinga still wore number 25 in the UEFA European Supercup Final last night, but Real Madrid have registered him with 12 for La Liga, meaning that he will use that number from now on this season.

Therefore, Camavinga is now the owner of number 12 right after its most legendary player in the club, Marcelo Vieira. It takes personality and character to embrace wearing that number right after such a legend like Marcelo, and Camavinga is definitely that kind of player.

The French midfielder is expected to have an important role in this season’s squad after his brilliant debut campaign last year.