Iker Bravo deal close to completion.

As reported by the team at Managing Madrid, the former La Masia striker is all set to snub Atletico in favour of a move to Real Madrid. Should be a good addition to Raul’s squad replacing Latasa who still hasn’t found a club yet willing to pay the 10million euros Los Blancos have demanded. Might as well keep Latasa with the main squad at this point as a backup striker if he’s willing to stay.

There should be no doubt.

Karim Benzema – Ballon d'Or 2022



Youngest player in Real Madrid’s history to win 4 titles with the club.

Less than a year at Real Madrid, already won 4 trophies inlcuding a Champions League. Still only 19 years old.



ICYMI: Santamaria: “There was no party the night of the 7-3 European Cup win over Frankfurt”

In this article by Robert Husby, Real Madrid legend Jose Santamaria reflected on the night Real Madrid won its fifth consecutive European Cup against Frankfurt in 1960.

“When we got to the hotel we thought of saying to Bernabéu: “President, we will have to go for a walk to celebrate it”. His response was blunt: “No one leaves here. Tomorrow we have to get to Madrid fresh to be with the fans with the best face possible. You have to give everything for them.”