Tchouameni: “I could have chosen the easy road, but it’s hard to say no to Real Madrid”

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni talked to French TV channel Canal+ right after the team’s 2-0 win against Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA European Supercup Final. Tchouameni made his debut for Real Madrid in that game and also conquered his first trophy.

The French midfielder was asked about whether or not his role in Madrid could ultimately hurt his chances of playing for France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, given that he’s not expected to start for Los Blancos just yet.

“I could’ve chosen the easy road but it’s hard to say no to Real Madrid. It’s the world’s biggest club. Right now I’m very happy after winning my first trophy with Real Madrid,” he said.

Tchouameni concluded his brief media appearance by praising Karim Benzema.

“I see the level he has and as soon as I got here I realized I made the right decision, I’m extremely happy to be here,” he added.