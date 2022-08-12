 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Real Madrid Femenino’s 2022/23 League Fixtures Announced

Las Blancas will kick off their Primera Iberdrola campaign against Villarreal.

By Parshva Shah
/ new
Real Madrid Femenino V Rayo Vallecano Femenino - Primera Division Femenina
Real Madrid Femenino in action against Rayo Vallecano in the 2021-22 season.
Photo By Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has finally published the fixtures for the 2022/23 season of Primera Iberdrola (after initially posting an incorrect version), with the league kicking off on September 11th. Real Madrid will face off against Villarreal, who finished 12th last season.

16 teams participated in the league last season — a number that remains for this campaign, meaning that every side will play 30 games.

Having made a host of big signings in the offseason, Real Madrid have registered three preseason victories out of three, with new signing Caroline Weir being the best player to emerge from those games, making it clear that she will be no pushover in a new country and competition.

Key Fixtures

  • 11th September 2022: Villarreal vs. Real Madrid (Matchday 1)
  • 6th November 2022: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona (Matchday 8)
  • 11th December 2022: Real Madrid vs. Atlético Madrid (Matchday 12)
  • 18th December 2022: Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad (Matchday 13)
  • 12th March 2023: Atlético Madrid vs. Real Madrid (Matchday 21)
  • 26th March 2023: Barcelona vs. Real Madrid (Matchday 23)
  • 21st May 2023: Real Sociedad vs. Real Madrid (Matchday 30)

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid