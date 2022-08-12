Real Madrid Femenino’s 2022/23 League Fixtures Announced

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has finally published the fixtures for the 2022/23 season of Primera Iberdrola (after initially posting an incorrect version), with the league kicking off on September 11th. Real Madrid will face off against Villarreal, who finished 12th last season.

16 teams participated in the league last season — a number that remains for this campaign, meaning that every side will play 30 games.

Having made a host of big signings in the offseason, Real Madrid have registered three preseason victories out of three, with new signing Caroline Weir being the best player to emerge from those games, making it clear that she will be no pushover in a new country and competition.

Key Fixtures