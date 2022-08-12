Benzema and Courtois nominated for UEFA Player of the Year

UEFA has officially revealed their three-man shortlist of nominees for the UEFA Player of the Year award for the 2021 - 2022 season. Without surprise, both Karim Benzema and Thibaut Courtois are in the list, while at least a couple Real Madrid players (Vinicius Jr, Luka Modric) were excluded from the top-three, which is completed by Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne.

UEFA released two statements on both Benzema and Courtois.

Benzema

“The French striker was named 2021/22 UEFA Champions League Player of the Season after driving Real Madrid on to a record 14th European title, and his fifth since he joined from Lyon in 2009. His final tally of 15 goals earned him top spot in the competition scoring charts “

Courtois

“He won the Spanish Liga with Madrid and was the Player of the Match in the Champions League final after making several stunning saves”

The winner of the award will be revealed on August 25th during the Champions League draw.