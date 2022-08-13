Managing Madrid Podcast: Almeria Preview; Real Madrid’s ceiling; Florentino Perez’s vision

AUDIO:

This episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast comes in three parts.

Part one with Kiyan Sobhani and Jose Perez (Almeria preview)

What do we need to know about Almeria?

The brief Guti era

How will their style of play change from Segunda to Primera?

How will they lineup this weekend?

Almeria’s issues registering players

Umar Sadiq: How good he is and how much Almeria will get from him.

Fernando Pacheco

Their transfer window

And more.

Part two with Kiyan Sobhani and Siddharth Ramsundar

Three possible outcomes for this season

What’s the floor of this team?

Where Real Madrid have an edge over other teams

The intelligence of the players, staff, and board

Karim Benzema and the revolution of longevity

How Real Madrid deal with the World Cup mid-season

The importance of Toni Kroos and Eduardo Camavinga in the backend of the season

And more.

Part three: Bonus clip with Ray Hudson on Florentino Perez’s vision.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Jose Perez (@jcperez_)

Siddharth Ramsundar (@tacticalfouling)

Ray Hudson (@RayHudson)