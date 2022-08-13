 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Everything you need to know about Jaume Roures

Kiyan and Diego explain the latest ‘lever’ and discuss Florentino’s quotes about Barcelona

By Kiyan Sobhani
Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - La Liga Photo by Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Florentino Perez and Joan Laporta secret Whatsapp Churros group
  • What you need to know about Jaume Roures — the man currently swooping in for Barcelona
  • His relationship with Laporta
  • How is Barcelona TV worth 400m?
  • Xavi Hernandez’s quotes today
  • The ceiling and floor of Barca
  • Drake, Beyonce, and Shakira’s newest tracks
  • And more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

