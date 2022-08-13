Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Everything you need to know about Jaume Roures

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Florentino Perez and Joan Laporta secret Whatsapp Churros group
- What you need to know about Jaume Roures — the man currently swooping in for Barcelona
- His relationship with Laporta
- How is Barcelona TV worth 400m?
- Xavi Hernandez’s quotes today
- The ceiling and floor of Barca
- Drake, Beyonce, and Shakira’s newest tracks
- And more.
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga's hottest topics.
