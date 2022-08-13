Daily Thread: 13 August 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Barcelona just might have closed the gap.

Last night Barcelona announced the La Liga registrations of all but Jules Kounde after activating their 4th lever and with that let the mind games begin.

| Xavi: “Real Madrid are the favorites to win La Liga, we are candidates.” @Radioestadio — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 12, 2022

Atleast on paper the Blaugrana now seem to have a competitive squad that could certainly bridge the gap and ease with which Los Blancos won La Liga last season. Finishing second was considered somewhat acceptable for Xavi’s men last campaign but that won’t be the case this year especially with the squad he has at his disposal. Lets compare the squad and see who has the edge.

Forward Line:

Barcelona certainly look exciting up front with Ansu Fati, Ousmane Dembele, Ferran Torres and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang complementing Lewandowski and Raphinha and they should be able to automatically improve from the measly 68 goals scored last season. While Real Madrid might have the best duo in the world in the form of Benzema and Vinicius, the absence of a pure right winger might prove to be a hinderance.

Marco Asensio got 10 goals last season but proved he cannot be counted on in the big games. This could be a big year for Rodrygo and its still unclear what’s the plan for Hazard. The biggest worry of course is if anything happens to Benzema. That could be curtains for our season. It almost seems like a no brainer that a backup striker needs to be signed but who needs that when you’ve got Mariano and his new hair style. I’d give Barcelona the edge here due to their sheer depth and quality.

Midfield:

The Frenkie De Jong saga drags on and who knows whether he is staying or leaving but regardless, Barca’s most dangerous player is still around in the form of 19 year old Pedri. Even last season it was night and day when he was on the field. Accompanied by Busquets and Gavi that could be Barca’s starting midfield this season with Kessie and Pjanic as decent backups. If Frenkie stays that’s definitely a boost to the midfield.

Los Blancos have the eternal KCM, midfield engine Fede Valverde, 80million new signing Tchouameni, Dani Ceballos who looks to be staying and the most exciting of them all in the form of 19 year old Camavinga. I’d give Real Madrid the edge here in terms of their experience and depth. One thing is clear Carlo will have the rotate much more than he did last season if we are to retain the title.

Defense:

Barcelona gave up 38 goals last year and will look to tighten things at the back this time around. New signings Christensen and Kounde should provide a boost to the existing backline of Alba, Pique, Dest, Araujo, Eric Garcia and Sergi Roberto. Los Blancos also strengthened adding Rudiger to an already formidable defence of Alaba, Militao, Carvajal, Nacho, Vallejo and Mendy. Lucas Vasquez has also been called upon whenever needed. I’d say it’s a tie between both teams.

Goalkeeper:

Yeah no comparison needed. We’ve got the best in the world and in case you needed a reminder.........

Thibaut Courtois, the best in the world. pic.twitter.com/Y7Q9R8eLg9 — TC (@totalcristiano) August 12, 2022

The season is long and there will be many twists and turns. Injuries will play their part like they always do and coaches might be forced to rotate. This will be a strange season as well as you’ve got a world cup in the middle and many players will join their national teams. I’m not crowning anyone favorites until the games are actually played on the field but I expect a much tougher fight for the La Liga title this time around.

Balon D’or nominees are out.

I know we got to go through the motions with the initial 30 man list but there should be only one clear winner. This list will be trimmed to five. Who would be your final 5 nominees?

Our 6 Ballon D'Or nominees. pic.twitter.com/aTnAWZgiDQ — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 12, 2022

La Liga is back and.............

There’s already an upset.