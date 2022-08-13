Mbappe: “Real Madrid is a Ballon d’Or machine, you have to admit it.”

PSG and France National Team forward Kylian Mbappe spoke to French publication L’Équipe, and in the interview, discussed his opinion on Real Madrid’s marketing machine, among many other things.

“Real Madrid is a Ballon d’Or machine, you have to admit it,” Mbappe told L’Équipe. “The important thing is to have my feet on the ground, but I’m still convinced that one day I’ll be able to win it at PSG.

“Does (the team) influence (the award)? Yes, of course. Especially in the last eight or nine years. It’s part of the puzzle. You have the support of your teammates, your club, your coach ... and you have the communication and pressure piece. Real Madrid knows how to do it very well. Almost every year they manage to convince you that their player is the number one candidate. when the refrain is repeated every day, especially when the voting period approaches, it can have its small influence...”

Mbappe also gave his thoughts on who should win the Balon D’or, as well as who should be in the top-three.

“My top 3? I would say Benzema, me and Mané,” Mbappe explained. “Karim is 34 years old, he has just had the season of his life, he has won another Champions League in which he has been decisive. If he doesn’t take it, I’ll stop believing in the Ballon d’Or forever”.