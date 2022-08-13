Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Almeria

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Sunday’s La Liga opener against Almeria. Spanish right-back Dani Carvajal will miss the game as he’s nursing a small injury picked up during the European Supercup Final.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Luis López.

Defenders: E. Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Rüdiger and F. Mendy.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Casemiro, Valverde, Lucas V., Tchouameni and D. Ceballos.

Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Vini Jr. and Mariano.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti announced that he will make more rotations this season and also that he will do the same this Sunday, so fans should not expect to see the same lineup that faced Eintracht Frankfurt last Wednesday.

Both Aurelien Tchouameni and Antonio Rudiger could feature in the starting lineup and Eduardo Camavinga will certainly hope to start as well. Madrid are the heavy favorites to beat Almeria and Ancelotti will have a chance to rotate.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 08/14/2022

Time: 22:00 CEST, 04:00pm EST.

Venue: Juegos Mediterraneos, Almeria, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.