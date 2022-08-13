 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Brahim Diaz scores goal and grabs an assist in Milan’s 4 - 2 win over Udinese

AC MIlan v Udinese Calcio - Serie A Photo by Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Ciancaphoto Studio/Getty Images

After a much-needed break this summer, Real Madrid loanee Brahim Diaz has returned to his starting role with Milan and has put in impeccable shift in Milan’s Serie A season opener.

Milan won 4 - 2, and Brahim Diaz was involved in all four goals. In the first goal, Diaz’s shot from an acute angle led to a penalty when Calabria was fouled trying to meet the rebound. On the second goal, Diaz had the hockey assist after a nice dribbling sequence. Then Diaz scored the third (and winning) goal by getting to a ball at the near post before sealing the game with an assist to Ante Rebic after some terrific work winning the ball in the box.

Needless to say, the two Managing Madrid loan-tracker gurus, Matt Wiltse and Kiyan Sobhani, were full of praise for the Italian:

Diaz, who started as the 10 in a 4-2-3-1, played 70 mins, had one goal, one assist, 42 touches, two shots, one key pass, and completed 83% of his passes.

