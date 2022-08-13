Ancelotti announces he will retire after current Real Madrid tenure

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has announced that he will retire after his current Real Madrid tenure comes to an end. The Italian coach talked to Il Messaggero to deliver the news.

“This stage at Madrid will bring an end to my career. After Real Madrid, I will retire. Real Madrid is at the very top of football. It makes sense to call it a day after this experience,” said Ancelotti.

No matter what happens during his next months/years in Madrid, he will certainly leave football as one of the most successful managers in the history of the sport. Heshared his thoughts about the number of trophies he managed to conquer over the years.

“24 titles in my career? The truth is that these numbers do not matter to me. I’ll think about that at the end, when taking stock makes more sense. Now I am focused on training; I like the daily work. Until a few years ago, my priority was tactics. Now I focus on human relations, getting to know people and new generations,” he explained.

Ancelotti had already suggested that this would be his last job as a coach but now he’s confirmed it. If he can keep bringing success to Madrid, he will still have a few years ahead of him.