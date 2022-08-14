 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread: 14 August 2022

Sunday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Valyrian steel
Real Madrid Training Session Photo by Victor Carretero/Real Madrid via Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Juninho!

The European Champions begin their campaign today!!

Changes are expected for the first game of the season. Lets hope we get the 3 points. With Rodrygo out who would you like to start up front?

Poll

Who should partner Vinicius and Benzema up front against Almeria?

view results
  • 50%
    Fede duh
    (133 votes)
  • 27%
    Hazard
    (73 votes)
  • 16%
    Asensio
    (43 votes)
  • 4%
    Other option (Make your case in the comments)
    (12 votes)
261 votes total Vote Now

The midfield and backline could see some rotations too.

Loan Watch - Brahim Diaz.

As reported by the team at MM, Brahim Diaz has begun the season with a bang. A goal and an assist. I Lowkey wanted to keep the kid this year.

ICYMI: Managing Madrid Podcast: Almeria Preview; Real Madrid’s ceiling; Florentino Perez’s vision.

In this not to miss podcast, Kiyan is joined by Jose Perez and Siddharth Ramsundar to preview today’s game as well as discuss Florentino’s vision with none other than Ray Hudson.

