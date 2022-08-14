Daily Thread: 14 August 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!
The European Champions begin their campaign today!!
Changes are expected for the first game of the season. Lets hope we get the 3 points. With Rodrygo out who would you like to start up front?
✅ Our squad for #AlmeríaRealMadrid! pic.twitter.com/vpC3lv7VWM— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) August 13, 2022
The midfield and backline could see some rotations too.
| Rüdiger & Tchouaméni are expected to START tomorrow. @diarioas— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 13, 2022
Loan Watch - Brahim Diaz.
As reported by the team at MM, Brahim Diaz has begun the season with a bang. A goal and an assist. I Lowkey wanted to keep the kid this year.
⚽️ Gol do Brahim Diaz#MilanUdinese 3-2— Calcio24Horas (@Calcio24Horas) August 13, 2022
#ItalianoNaESPN
pic.twitter.com/4M5fIcdcoI
QUARTO GOL DO MILAN!❤️— Central Milan (@CentralMilan) August 14, 2022
GOL: Ante Rebic
ASSISTÊNCIA: Brahim Diaz pic.twitter.com/4zKQO0eOjE
