Daily Thread: 14 August 2022

The European Champions begin their campaign today!!

Changes are expected for the first game of the season. Lets hope we get the 3 points. With Rodrygo out who would you like to start up front?

The midfield and backline could see some rotations too.

| Rüdiger & Tchouaméni are expected to START tomorrow. @diarioas — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 13, 2022

Loan Watch - Brahim Diaz.

As reported by the team at MM, Brahim Diaz has begun the season with a bang. A goal and an assist. I Lowkey wanted to keep the kid this year.

QUARTO GOL DO MILAN!❤️



GOL: Ante Rebic



ASSISTÊNCIA: Brahim Diaz pic.twitter.com/4zKQO0eOjE — Central Milan (@CentralMilan) August 14, 2022

