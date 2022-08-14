Almeria vs Real Madrid, 2022 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid visit Almeria in the first game of the 2022-2023 La Liga season. Los Blancos are coming off a win against Eintracht Frankfurt in the European Supercup Final and coach Carlo Ancelotti announced that he will be making some rotations for tonight.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Vazquez, Militao, Alaba, Rudiger, Tchouameni, Kroos, Camavinga, Valverde, Vinicius, Benzema.

Almeria predicted XI: Rubio, Pozo, Ely, Babic, Akieme, Hoz, Samu, Portillo, Robertone, Ramazani, Sadiq.

Predicting Real Madrid’s starting lineup is not easy given that nobody knows how Ancelotti’s depth chart looks at the moment. Rodrygo and Carvajal will miss the game and the Italian coach has many options to replace them both. Modric could also get some rest.

Real Madrid are the heavy favorites to win tonight and take care of business, which would put them two points ahead of Barcelona after just one game, given that Xavi’s men drew against Rayo last night.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 08/14/2022

Time: 22:00 CEST, 04:00pm EST.

Venue: Juegos Mediterraneos, Almeria, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.