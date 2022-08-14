Almeria vs Real Madrid 2022 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid kick off their 2022-2023 title defense with a visit to Almeria’s Estadio de los Juegos Mediterraneos. Los Blancos are coming off a solid win against Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA European Supercup Final and Almeria have just promoted, so it’s clear that Ancelottis’ men should have what it takes to succeed and earn the three points.

The Italian coach announced that he will be making some rotations so this could be Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni’s first chance to start a game for Real Madrid. Dani Carvajal and Rodrygo Goes are not available, so Ancelotti will have to replace them both as well.

Real Madrid should be looking to keep gaining confidence and momentum for what’s going to be a very long and busy season. Ancelotti will need to keep his reserves involved as the veterans will surely be forced to rest some games right after the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 08/14/2022

Time: 22:00 CEST, 04:00pm EST.

Venue: Juegos Mediterraneos, Almeria, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.