CONFIRMED lineups: Almería vs Real Madrid, 2022 La Liga

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Almería, La Liga's opener for both sides.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Vazquez, Nacho, Rudiger, Mendy, Tchouameni, Kroos, Camavinga, Valverde, Vinicius, Benzema.

Almeria starting XI (TBC) : Rubio, Pozo, Ely, Babic, Akieme, Hoz, Samu, Portillo, Robertone, Ramazani, Sadiq.

This game provides a good opportunity for Carlo Ancelotti to rotate his squad and give the new signings an opportunity to start and get used to team's system and the playing style in La Liga, as they will definitely need some time to adapt and gain confidence.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 08/14/2022

Time: 22:00 CEST, 04:00pm EST.

Venue: Juegos Mediterraneos, Almeria, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

