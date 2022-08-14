Umar Sadiq will play for Almeria tonight vs Real Madrid despite transfer unrest

As Managing Madrid’s Jose Perez and Kiyan Sobhani stated on the Almeria preview podcast this week, Nigerian striker Umar Sadiq is Almeria’s best player, and he was reportedly going to sit out tonight’s La Liga opener vs Real Madrid due to an impending transfer.

Almeria’s CEO had stated a few days ago the Sadiq hadn’t travelled to England for pre-season because of the near sale.

“Umar Sadiq has not travelled to England to avoid any type of injury that could stop the transfer that is close at the moment,” Almeria CEO Mohamed El Assy said. “He will be sold for just under 30million euros. We have more than 12-13 players who have received offers, they are players who have a name in the market and are expected to have a great future.”

But in the pre-game press conference, Almeria head coach Rubi confirmed that Sadiq would indeed play on Sunday night.

Sadiq scored a combined 40 goals in the last two years for Almeria.