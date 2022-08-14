Take Kubo and Luka Jovic score on league debuts

Two former Real Madrid players started the new season with a bang. Both Take Kubo and Luka Jovic made the most of their new lease of life at their respective clubs with a goal each on their league debuts.

Takefusa Kubo started for Real Sociedad in an away trip to Cadiz, scoring the lone goal of the game. The Japanese playmaker was positioned in a rotating narrow attacking midfield trio of Brais Mendez - David Silva - and Kubo himself. Alguacil had Take Kubo move all around the pitch, but more often than not was hedged towards the left side of the pitch rather than the right flank. On the goal, Kubo found some space off the shoulder of Cadiz center back Luiz Hernadez and connected with Merino’s lofted through ball. He took one touch to settle, using his left foot, and the other touch, with his right foot, was the volleyed shot. A goal on his debut — the best of starts for young Kubo.

Over in Serie A, Luka Jovic started after a good preseason including a goal in Fiorentina’s last match against Real Betis in Seville. The Florence club’s new number 7 got off to a bright start by bringing the ball down in the center of the box, turning, and slotting a powerful shot into the bottom corner. Jovic will be looking to make amends for three underwhelming seasons at Real Madrid and a goal will only boost his confidence heading into the new season.