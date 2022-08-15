Managing Madrid Podcast: Almeria 1 - 2 Real Madrid Post-game, Aug 14

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:

Thoughts on tonight’s rotations

Karim Benzema’s half-time speech

The performances of Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni

Lucas Vazquez’s offside goal

Toni Kroos’s performance

Vinicius Jr and Ferland Mendy on the left wing

Breaking down the goal conceded

How did Real Madrid eventually grow into the game?

Nacho Fernandez vs Umar Sadiq

The bench mob and where Dani Ceballos fits into it.

Eden Hazard’s performance

Carlo Ancelotti’s explanation of why Davide Ancelotti rushed David Alaba to take the freekick

Freak offensive stats

Fede Valverde’s shoot on site policy

How the Kroos - Tchouameni - Camavinga trio would play out if they form rhythm

Rudiger’s passing range

Fede’s ball carrying

And more.

Hosts this week:

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)