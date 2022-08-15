Open Thread: 15 August, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally treat to mexican couisine... Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho or... yours truly.

That’s the 1st Win on the Road for Los Blancos

Real Madrid avoided a potential Matchday One scare via goals from GOAT and the Chairman! Let us know what you thought of the Whites’ debut. Ancelotti later mentioned that Alaba was originally not planned to take the freekick. Pretty cool way to also celebrate Fede’s 150th appearance.

Real Madrid come back to defeat Almeria as David Alaba scores the winner with his first touch of the game https://t.co/OlODLgwnlB — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) August 14, 2022

So... we Get to See the Conclusion of a Great Saga

Carlo Ancelotti: “After Real Madrid, I will retire. This chapter will close my career as manager”, tells to Italian newspaper Il Messaggero. ⚪️ #RealMadrid



“Real Madrid means top level, so it makes sense to consider this club as the end of my career”. pic.twitter.com/SKg3bqSmVl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 13, 2022

