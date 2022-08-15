Alaba: “The team gave me the confidence to take the free kick”

Real Madrid defender David Alaba talked to the press right after scoring the team’s game-winning goal against Almeria late in regulation. Alaba came off the bench and scored a beautiful free-kick in his first touch of the ball.

“I’m thrilled I was able to help the team to the win, which is all that matters and what we came here for. I had a good feeling even before I stepped up and the team gave me the confidence to take it. Ancelotti told me to take the free-kick before he brought me on, he said I would score and then afterwards he said, “I told you so”,” revealed Alaba.

It wasn’t an easy game for Real Madrid and the veteran defender wanted to praise Almeria, who completed a solid performance even though this was their first La Liga game in seven years.

“Almería did a great job, they were full of confidence and they were bold as well. We knew it wouldn’t be easy, playing away from home in front of these fans, but we had a glut of chances following their goal. After the first 45 minutes we told ourselves we just had to relax and continue with the same approach,” he added.

Alaba’s leadership can’t be questioned and it’s clear that he will keep being an undisputed starter this season. He concluded his interview by talking about his form.

“I feel in good shape and I always try and make sure I’m in the best form I possibly can be,” he explained.