Rubi: “By numbers, Madrid deserved the victory”

Almeria head coach Rubi spoke to the media after his side lost 1 - 2 at home to Real Madrid on the opening match day of La Liga. The Spaniard was proud of his side’s effort, but acknowledged that Real deserved the victory.

“We have made a spectacular effort, the players have given everything,” Rubi said. “By numbers, Madrid deserved the victory, but I think that because of the game we played, we deserved more.

“We have taken one of the best teams in the world to an extreme situation. And the one who didn’t have all his players in the squad was me, not Madrid. I am clear that this was the game that I had to play today. If you want to play to dominate Madrid, maybe the game would’ve ended earlier, because they are one of the best on the counterattack”.

Rubi also explained Almeria’s situation in registering players for the 2022 - 2023 season.

“The club is doing everything possible to fix it, it is a purely economic issue,” the Spaniard explained. “I hope that next week everything will be fine.”