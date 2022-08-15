Managing Madrid Podcast: Tchouameni’s La Liga debut; Asensio situation; Castilla Corner

This episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast comes in two parts.

Part One, El dîa despues with Kiyan and Lucas:

An assessment of Aurelien Tchouameni’s performance vs Almeria

How well will he be able to compete with Casemiro?

The Antonio Rudiger and Nacho partnership

Will there be a gala XI vs Celta Vigo?

What would peak Marcelo and Vinicius Jr look like as a left-wing combo?

The Mario Asensio situation

Is the Sergio Arribas dream dead?

Hot take on Dani Ceballos

And more.

Part Two (34:10) Castilla Corner with Kris and Ruben:

Castilla’s win over Baleares

Miguel Gutierrez leaving

Iker Bravo

A lot more

Hosts this week:

Kristofer McCormack (@CastillaCorner)

Ruben Skjerping (@RubenPMN)

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)