Las Blancas Podcast: 2022/23 Season Preview

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, Om Arvind, Grant Little, and Yash Thakur preview Real Madrid Femenino’s 2022/23 season and discuss:

The biggest takeaways from preseason

The offensive value of the high press

A shift to a 4-3-3?

Teresa arguably being the best player in preseason

Maite’s quality vs. Sparta Praha

The performances of the academy players: Carla Camacho, Paula Partido, Pichi, and Sofía Fuente

The criticism of Møller and Svava

Olga being primed to have a breakout season

Watching Olga live vs. England

Analyzing the new signings: Weir, Toletti, Feller, and Sousa.

Weir’s value as a late box runner

Toletti eliminating the need to sacrifice offense for defense

Feller’s clever movement

Debates around Sousa’s level

The incredible versatility in our midfield

The El Confidencial article on Ariana Arias’ allegations against Real Madrid

Explaining the power struggle between the RFEF and the LPFF — why it took so long to schedule a draw, the issue of non-EU slots, and the lack of a broadcasting deal

Whiffs of a player strike

Improvements to realmadrid.com and availability of femenino kits

Scouting our UWCL opponent: Sturm Graz

Hosts this week:

Om Arvind (@OmVAsports)

Grant Little (@grantlittle09)

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)