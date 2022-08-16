Las Blancas Podcast: 2022/23 Season Preview

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, Om Arvind, Grant Little, and Yash Thakur preview Real Madrid Femenino’s 2022/23 season and discuss:
- The biggest takeaways from preseason
- The offensive value of the high press
- A shift to a 4-3-3?
- Teresa arguably being the best player in preseason
- Maite’s quality vs. Sparta Praha
- The performances of the academy players: Carla Camacho, Paula Partido, Pichi, and Sofía Fuente
- The criticism of Møller and Svava
- Olga being primed to have a breakout season
- Watching Olga live vs. England
- Analyzing the new signings: Weir, Toletti, Feller, and Sousa.
- Weir’s value as a late box runner
- Toletti eliminating the need to sacrifice offense for defense
- Feller’s clever movement
- Debates around Sousa’s level
- The incredible versatility in our midfield
- The El Confidencial article on Ariana Arias’ allegations against Real Madrid
- Explaining the power struggle between the RFEF and the LPFF — why it took so long to schedule a draw, the issue of non-EU slots, and the lack of a broadcasting deal
- Whiffs of a player strike
- Improvements to realmadrid.com and availability of femenino kits
- Scouting our UWCL opponent: Sturm Graz
Hosts this week:
Om Arvind (@OmVAsports)
Grant Little (@grantlittle09)
Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)
Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)
