Open Thread: August 16, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally treat to daiquiri... Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho or... yours truly.

Marco

If something changes in the heads of Asensio and Ceballos between now and August 31 then we will adapt, “He is important as long as he is a Real Madrid player,”

There are some of the things that Carlo Ancelotti said regarding Marco Asensio’s situation at the club. “Important [because he’s part of the team]” is something we’ve heard quite a few times already, not just about Marco but also for plenty of players that have come and gone. Yet, Marco doesn’t seem to have a clear path to the exit door, but also doesn’t wanna stay and...well, he doesn’t have a renewal offer that I’ve heard of either. So, if nothing else, his immediate future does look a little complicated. On the practical side though, this probably equals to “bench”.

So, what do you think of Asensio’s current situation?

ICYMI:

I wouldn’t wanna miss this Monday Musings piece by Matt! In his latest post, Matt discusses... Eden Hazard!