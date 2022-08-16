 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Real Madrid comeback season; Barca’s lack of urgency; entertaining football and styles of play

Kiyan and Diego reflect on Matchday One

By Kiyan Sobhani
On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • What if Barcelona sell Aubameyang and Frenkie de Jong now?
  • Right-back Ronald Araujo
  • Barca’s ‘lack of urgency’
  • Raphinha efficiency
  • Ousmane Dembele
  • What Xavi Hernandez can and can’t be blamed for
  • Barcelona’s predictable offense
  • Balde
  • Xavi’s quotes about Nico
  • David Alaba’s free kick
  • Real Madrid’s comebacks
  • Which style of football do we enjoy the most and how much does ‘style’ matter?
  • The Chelsea Tottenham scuffles
  • Erik Ten Hag and everything happening at Manchester United.
  • The Game’s new album
  • And more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

