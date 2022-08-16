Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Real Madrid comeback season; Barca’s lack of urgency; entertaining football and styles of play

AUDIO;
On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- What if Barcelona sell Aubameyang and Frenkie de Jong now?
- Right-back Ronald Araujo
- Barca’s ‘lack of urgency’
- Raphinha efficiency
- Ousmane Dembele
- What Xavi Hernandez can and can’t be blamed for
- Barcelona’s predictable offense
- Balde
- Xavi’s quotes about Nico
- David Alaba’s free kick
- Real Madrid’s comebacks
- Which style of football do we enjoy the most and how much does ‘style’ matter?
- The Chelsea Tottenham scuffles
- Erik Ten Hag and everything happening at Manchester United.
- The Game’s new album
- And more.
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
