Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Real Madrid comeback season; Barca’s lack of urgency; entertaining football and styles of play

AUDIO;

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

What if Barcelona sell Aubameyang and Frenkie de Jong now?

Right-back Ronald Araujo

Barca’s ‘lack of urgency’

Raphinha efficiency

Ousmane Dembele

What Xavi Hernandez can and can’t be blamed for

Barcelona’s predictable offense

Balde

Xavi’s quotes about Nico

David Alaba’s free kick

Real Madrid’s comebacks

Which style of football do we enjoy the most and how much does ‘style’ matter?

The Chelsea Tottenham scuffles

Erik Ten Hag and everything happening at Manchester United.

The Game’s new album

And more.

Did you enjoy these Churros? Get a more raw version every week exclusively over on Patreon.com/ChurrosyTacticas.

A special thanks to Intr0beatz who provided impeccable beats for this podcast. Follow him below:

Instagram: https://bit.ly/3zMzdxX

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3zHZUnD

Bandcamp: https://bit.ly/3QfR4V5

SoundCloud: https://bit.ly/3p9Xrxe

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas