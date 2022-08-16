Drawing Board: Tchouameni’s heavy shirt

Welcome to our drawing board, where our resident cartoonist, Finn, will sling out some dope and exclusive art for you — usually on the back of a big moment that’s captured our attention in the Real Madrid world. Here’s Finn’s latest drawing, and if you ever want to look back at Finn’s previous (and amazing) work, just check out our Drawing Board page.

Aurelien Tchouameni made his La Liga debut on Sunday night vs Almeria, and though he has a very bright future at the best club in the world ahead of him, he did, understandably, have a difficult time in his first game as he begins his Real Madrid journey.

Carlo Ancelotti explained after the game that Tchouameni has been great in training, and his performance on Sunday was not a reflection of his brilliant pay at practice.

“The youngsters didn’t play as they usually play, like I have seen them play in training,” Ancelotti said. “They haven’t done anything wrong, but they can do better.

“They are young and the shirt is heavy. It is a toll we pay, but we pay it with pleasure.”

Here is Finn’s take on Tchouameni and Real Madrid’s heavy shirt: