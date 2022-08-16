 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Camavinga is the main favorite to win 2022 Golden Boy award

According to Tuttosport, who hand out the award.

By Lucas Navarrete
UD Almeria v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander Photo by Silvestre Szpylma/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid midfielders Eduardo Camavinga and Reinier Jesus made Tuttosport’s 60-player list to win the 2022 Golden Boy award, which is organized and handed out by the Italian newspaper.

Camavinga appears to be the main candidate to win the prestigious award, according to Tuttosport’s profile of the French midfielder.

“International spotlight and trophies won by the winner are very important, even crucial. In this regard, nobody has done it better than galactico Eduardo Camavinga, who is 19 years old and conquered the Champions League, La Liga, the European Supercup and the Spanish Supercup under coach Carlo Ancelotti,” wrote the Italian newspaper.

Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham or Bayern Munich’s Gravenberch will likely be competing with Camavinga for the award. It’s true that Camavinga never became a crucial starter for Madrid last season, so there will surely be some analysts and reporters thinking that he should not be the favorite to win the Golden Boy award.

