Manchester United interested in Casemiro -report

Manchester United are interested in Real Madrid midfielder Carlos Henrique Casemiro and believe that the Brazilian player could solve their current crisis, according to a report published today on MARCA. United have not submitted an offer for Casemiro yet and are also interested in many other players like Atletico de Madrid’s Cunha, per that same report.

Needless to say, Casemiro is a very important player and an undisputed starter for Carlo Ancelotti, so Manchester United’s offer would need to be very, very high for Real Madrid to pull the trigger and let the midfielder leave the club, even after the signing of Aurelien Tchouameni. Club sources told Managing Madrid that Casemiro is not on the market.

Casemiro is under contract until the summer of 2025, so Los Blancos are in total control of his future. The player is also happy with his role in the Spanish capital, so United’s odds of landing Casemiro are not very high at the moment.